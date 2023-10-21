Morgan Stanley Raises Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $587.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $587.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

ELV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

NYSE:ELV opened at $453.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

