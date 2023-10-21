Morgan Stanley Trims 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Target Price to $3.30

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

8X8 stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,310 shares of company stock worth $235,776 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $5,380,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,314,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

