Morgan Stanley Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

