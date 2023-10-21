M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $140.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $147.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.