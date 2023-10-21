Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,939.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $336,536.39.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

Braze Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.99. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $8,974,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

