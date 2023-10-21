NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $1.57. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 817,908 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

