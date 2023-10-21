Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $510.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

