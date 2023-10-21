NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.24

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.24 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 56.52 ($0.69). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.71), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

NetScientific Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -446.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.71.

About NetScientific

(Get Free Report)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, growth capital, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, life science, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.