Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 452,589 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Nevada Copper Trading Down 9.4 %
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.
