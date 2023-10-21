New Potomac Partners LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

