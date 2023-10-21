News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in News were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after acquiring an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after acquiring an additional 366,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

