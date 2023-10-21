Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.02. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 15,234 shares.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.