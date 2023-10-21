Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.02. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 15,234 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
