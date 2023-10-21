North Growth Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

