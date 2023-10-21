Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

