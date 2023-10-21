Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT Raised to $79.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s previous close.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $110,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $679,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock worth $1,205,063. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

