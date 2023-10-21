Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 943,310 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

