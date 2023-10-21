Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 943,310 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
