Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $9.17. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 28,644 shares traded.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

