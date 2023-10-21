Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $9.17. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 28,644 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
