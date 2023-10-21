O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

