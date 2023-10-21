Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $112.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

