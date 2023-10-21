On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.05

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.05 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 358,924 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.18).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.81 million, a PE ratio of 9,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 2,823,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,484,998.56 ($3,035,298.11). Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.