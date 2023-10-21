On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.05

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.05 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 358,924 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.18).
In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 2,823,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,484,998.56 ($3,035,298.11). Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
