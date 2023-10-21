Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.34

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $11.78. Ooma shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 66,164 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OOMA

Ooma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ooma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.