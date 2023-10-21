Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
