Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.75. IDEX has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

