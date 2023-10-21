Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as low as C$4.79. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.08.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

