Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,232 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.99) price target on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

