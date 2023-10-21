Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

