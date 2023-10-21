Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,790.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($21.86) and last traded at GBX 1,872.79 ($22.88), with a volume of 2655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882 ($22.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,000 ($36.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.28) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,414 ($29.49).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,135.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,459.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

In related news, insider Ian Barkshire purchased 1,443 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($30.59) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($44,134.26). Insiders acquired 1,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.