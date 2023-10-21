PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $387.40

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 387.40 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 390.80 ($4.77), with a volume of 8229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.60 ($4.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

PageGroup Trading Down 3.0 %

PageGroup Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

