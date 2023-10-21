Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,147 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,060.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68.

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,175,168.24.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,137,609.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,132,351.11.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13.

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

