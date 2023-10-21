PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS opened at $9.94 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.69.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $78.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

