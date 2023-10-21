PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $4.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100,598 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $87,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $124,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

