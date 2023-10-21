PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $4.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100,598 shares changing hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.