PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $10.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 172,572 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

