Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after buying an additional 1,946,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $40.04 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

