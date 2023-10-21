Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

