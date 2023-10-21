ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $618,608.41 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,452,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $285,228.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00.

NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.77 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

