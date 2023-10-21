Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Cut by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $23.74 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

