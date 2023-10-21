Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Techne Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bio-Techne in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

