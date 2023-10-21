Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

