QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.82

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $22.18. QNB shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

QNB Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. QNB’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

