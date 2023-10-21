Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $11.55. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.