Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,005 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $165.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

