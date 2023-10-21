Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,170 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

THC opened at $54.53 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

