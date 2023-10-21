Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,816 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

CBSH opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.