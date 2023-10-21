Raymond James & Associates Buys 384,834 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,834 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.