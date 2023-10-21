Raymond James & Associates Buys 90,373 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.