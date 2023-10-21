Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Davis Select International ETF worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

