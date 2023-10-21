Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

