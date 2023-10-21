Raymond James & Associates Has $8.12 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 523.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ON were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.