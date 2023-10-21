Raymond James & Associates Has $8.21 Million Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,109,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter.

BCX opened at $8.80 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

