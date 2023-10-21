Raymond James & Associates Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT opened at $11.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.