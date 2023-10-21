Raymond James & Associates Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,557,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EXP opened at $155.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

